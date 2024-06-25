ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 20,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 24,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 90.61 and a current ratio of 90.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $3,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

