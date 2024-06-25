AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,155 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.34% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 798,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 245,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 144,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.