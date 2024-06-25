AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 593 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Hibbett worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the third quarter worth about $1,685,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $87.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIBB

Hibbett Profile

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.