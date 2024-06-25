AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,077,000 after buying an additional 1,321,699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,856,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,533,000 after buying an additional 189,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,024,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,157,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $33.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

