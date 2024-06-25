AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,357 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

