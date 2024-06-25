AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,830 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000.

NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

