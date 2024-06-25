AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

