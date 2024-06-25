AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,292 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after acquiring an additional 541,148 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 149,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 688,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 77,167 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

