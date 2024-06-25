AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FNDE stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

