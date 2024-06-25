AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 252,222 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67,708.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 242,397 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,864,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,534,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,156,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

