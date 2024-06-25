AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,328.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,297.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,178.45. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57.
In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,403.88.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
