AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,328.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,297.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,178.45. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,403.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.