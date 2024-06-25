AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1,051.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,179 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,053,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,634,000 after buying an additional 64,494 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 613,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 360,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

