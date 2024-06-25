AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.72 Million Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.97% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $131.58.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

