AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.27 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

