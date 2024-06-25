AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,827 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.25 and its 200-day moving average is $216.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.