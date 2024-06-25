AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $215.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

