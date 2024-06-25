AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $469,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3,621.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after buying an additional 1,486,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,926,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

