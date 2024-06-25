AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $589,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after acquiring an additional 624,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $274.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.28.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

