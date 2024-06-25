AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $442,000 in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 1.31% of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the period.

Shares of THYF opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

