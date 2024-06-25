AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

