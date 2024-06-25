AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,149 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $189.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.57. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

