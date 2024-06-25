AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 452 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.