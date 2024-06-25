AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after buying an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after buying an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,143,000 after buying an additional 342,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after buying an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

