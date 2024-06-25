AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in General Motors by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.