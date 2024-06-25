AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

