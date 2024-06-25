AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

FI stock opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

