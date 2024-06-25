AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,060 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRV opened at $211.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

