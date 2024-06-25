AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 113 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.