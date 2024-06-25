AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 193,771 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,771 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGCB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

CGCB stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

