AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 231 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $510.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

