AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,590 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

