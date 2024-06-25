AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,299,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $339.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.60. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

