AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 553 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

