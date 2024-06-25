Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 1,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

