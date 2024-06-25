AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.25

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.97. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 226,396 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

