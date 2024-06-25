Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.94

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $15.66. Agenus shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 533,815 shares trading hands.

Get Agenus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agenus

Agenus Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Agenus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 690,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,817 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Agenus by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 283,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Agenus by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 390,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 277,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 34.3% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 6,307,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.