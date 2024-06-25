AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

AGF.B stock opened at C$8.62 on Monday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 124,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,629. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.