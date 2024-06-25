Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given a C$105.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$105.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$89.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$90.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.20. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$96.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 50,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$93.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,677,000.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$93.54 per share, with a total value of C$4,677,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,279 shares of company stock worth $14,709,636. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.