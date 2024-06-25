Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

ASTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Shares of ASTL opened at C$9.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.88. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$13.54.

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.