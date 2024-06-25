Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ASTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
