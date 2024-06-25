Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $5.65. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 7,226,415 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 75.9 %

The company has a market cap of $290.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Further Reading

