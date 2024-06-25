Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

SECT opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

