Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

