Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diageo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DEO opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.11 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.66.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

