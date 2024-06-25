Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $890.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $801.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.72.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

