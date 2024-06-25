Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 469 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day moving average is $170.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.