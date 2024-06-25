Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of BATS BUYW opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This is a positive change from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

