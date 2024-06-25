Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.6% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.33. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.