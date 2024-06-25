Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.0% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after buying an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,930,000 after buying an additional 204,714 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

