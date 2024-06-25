Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises 2.1% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

