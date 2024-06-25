ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.40.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.79. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 829,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 135,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 40.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

